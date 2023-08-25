Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Santos Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSLZY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 78,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,709. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SSLZY. Citigroup raised shares of Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Santos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

