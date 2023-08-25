Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 124,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 384,906 shares.The stock last traded at $57.15 and had previously closed at $56.92.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,841,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,684,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

