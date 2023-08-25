Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 6.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 1,297,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

