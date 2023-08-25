Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,687. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

