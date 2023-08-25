SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $660.00

SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.42). SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.42), with a volume of 1,453,530 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 660 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £610.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09.
SDL plc provides language and content management solutions. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Content Technologies segments. Its products include SDL Tridion Sites, a web content management system; SDL Tridion Docs, a structured content management solution; SDL Tridion DX, an integrated solution that combines SDL Tridion Sites, SDL Tridion Docs solutions, and SDL Dynamic Experience Delivery; SDL Contenta Publishing Suite, a technical content creation, management, and delivery solution; SDL Contenta/Contenta S1000D, a solution for use of common source database to enhance productivity for technical authors, editors, and publishers in the creation, management, and delivery of S1000D technical publications; SDL LiveContent S1000D, an interactive electronic technical publishing solution; and SDL XPP, an automated PDF/print publishing solution.
