SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,733,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 5,547,822 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $35.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in SEA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SEA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $18,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.