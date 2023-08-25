Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.86

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.44. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 68,660 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

