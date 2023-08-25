Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.6 %

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.