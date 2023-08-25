Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

SELB opened at $1.12 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

