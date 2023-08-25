Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Trading 0.5% Higher

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 79,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,914,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,401,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

