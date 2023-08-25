SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on S. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,114,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,880.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock worth $4,294,152. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

