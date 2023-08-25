Serge Saxonov Sells 3,757 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $100,220.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $47.68 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

