Serum (SRM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.65 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Serum has a market cap of $4.65 million and $1.48 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

