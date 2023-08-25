Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 311,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

