Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

