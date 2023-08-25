Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 297.6% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 297.6% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

SHZHY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,282. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

