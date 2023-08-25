Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 297.6% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 297.6% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Shenzhou International Group
Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shenzhou International Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.