Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after buying an additional 506,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

