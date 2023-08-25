Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Shopify by 7.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,094,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,481,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.49.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,539,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,869. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

