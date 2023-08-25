Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Expands By 900.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS AMIGY traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $29.85. 34,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $30.69.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 64.83%.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
