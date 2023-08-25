Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Expands By 2,300.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Anglo American Platinum stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 50,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,101. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

