Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Grows By 250.0%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTEW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

