Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Grows By 250.0%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ ARTEW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Artemis Strategic Investment
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Strategic Investment
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.