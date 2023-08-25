Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Increases By 4,650.0%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 4,650.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

briacell therapeutics corp immunotherapy approaches to cancer management briacell is a los angeles headquartered biotechnology company focused on immunotherapy treatments for cancer management. to date, the company has been successful in developing its patented “briavax” vaccine and implementing two compelling fda phase-i studies with late-stage breast cancer patients, demonstrating unique and unprecedented results.

