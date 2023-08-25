Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 70.4%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 355 ($4.53) to GBX 325 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 432 ($5.51) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.67.

Get British Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTLCY

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Increases Dividend

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,976. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.