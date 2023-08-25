Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Expands By 487.5%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

CYJBF remained flat at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.