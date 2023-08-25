Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Increases By 645.8%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 645.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 587,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 447,429 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 1,537.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,901 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CHEA remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

