Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Drops By 96.1%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the July 31st total of 8,080,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

