Short Interest in China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Drops By 83.6%

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,000 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the July 31st total of 4,092,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,817. China Youzan has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

