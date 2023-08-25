Short Interest in Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Declines By 80.0%

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMTV remained flat at $17.00 on Friday. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

