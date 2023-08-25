Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Expands By 437.8%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,700 shares, an increase of 437.8% from the July 31st total of 1,517,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Country Garden Stock Up 5.0 %

Country Garden Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

