Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Expands By 437.8%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,700 shares, an increase of 437.8% from the July 31st total of 1,517,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRYF
Country Garden Stock Up 5.0 %
Country Garden Company Profile
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.