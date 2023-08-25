Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rises By 489.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 489.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,531. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

