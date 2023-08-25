Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Grows By 1,375.0%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 1,375.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of EJPRY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 49,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

Featured Stories

