Short Interest in Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Decreases By 66.7%

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Elders Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EDESY remained flat at $24.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. Elders has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $34.53.
About Elders
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elders
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.