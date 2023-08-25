Short Interest in Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Decreases By 66.7%

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Elders Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDESY remained flat at $24.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. Elders has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

