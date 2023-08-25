Short Interest in Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Decreases By 68.8%

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fuchs in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUPBY
Fuchs Stock Performance
Fuchs Company Profile
FUCHS SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fuchs
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.