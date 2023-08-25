Short Interest in Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Decreases By 68.8%

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fuchs in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUPBY

Fuchs Stock Performance

Fuchs Company Profile

Shares of FUPBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Fuchs has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.