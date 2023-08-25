Short Interest in Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD) Rises By 900.0%

Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global System Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global System Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

GSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,515. Global System Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

About Global System Dynamics

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

