Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rises By 400.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock remained flat at $58.24 on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.

