Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Expands By 266.7%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock remained flat at $19.75 during trading hours on Friday. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

