Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Grows By 3,123.9%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a growth of 3,123.9% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 3,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,989. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.