Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Grows By 272.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,786. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
Featured Stories
