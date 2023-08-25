Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Grows By 272.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,786. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,837,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 157,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 139,649 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

