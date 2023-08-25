Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Expands By 300.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDWPY remained flat at $41.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.