Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Expands By 300.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JDWPY remained flat at $41.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70.
About J D Wetherspoon
