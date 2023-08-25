Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Expands By 700.0%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

JCDecaux stock remained flat at $18.59 during midday trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

