Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Grows By 1,383.3%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,383.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.22. 13,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $18.92.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

