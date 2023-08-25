Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Drops By 76.1%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
Shares of PGOL stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About Patriot Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Gold
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.