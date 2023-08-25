Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Drops By 76.1%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold Price Performance

Shares of PGOL stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

About Patriot Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.