Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Several research firms recently commented on PYTCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 615 ($7.85) to GBX 697 ($8.89) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 630 ($8.04) to GBX 720 ($9.19) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd.
Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
