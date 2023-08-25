Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Declines By 88.3%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PKTX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 2,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,141. ProtoKinetix has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

