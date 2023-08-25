Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Grows By 1,680.0%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS PVCT traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 338,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
