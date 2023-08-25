Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Drops By 88.2%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BICEY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. 861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Get Société BIC alerts:

About Société BIC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.