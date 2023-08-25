Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Drops By 88.2%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Société BIC Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BICEY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. 861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.
About Société BIC
