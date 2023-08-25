Short Interest in Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Increases By 200.0%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Spirent Communications stock remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 372. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

