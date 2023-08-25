Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Decreases By 69.1%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the July 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLSNY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 191,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -33.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

