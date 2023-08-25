Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Expands By 182.2%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the July 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 3.4 %

Three Sixty Solar stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.30. 102,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.55. Three Sixty Solar has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 1.48.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

