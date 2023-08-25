Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Decreases By 71.0%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Top KingWin Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TCJH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 47,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Top KingWin has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

