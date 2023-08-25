Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Decreases By 71.0%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Top KingWin Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ TCJH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 47,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Top KingWin has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.76.
Top KingWin Company Profile
